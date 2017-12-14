Zizic was recalled from the G-League's Canton Charge on Thursday.

Zizic was assigned to the Charge on Wednesday for their game against Grand Rapids, and the big man posted 16 points, two rebounds and a blocked shot in just 16 minutes off the bench. He'll return to Cleveland for the team's matchup with the Lakers on Thursday night, but he is not expected to see significant minutes.

