Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Recalled from G-League
Zizic was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.
Zizic has now played in seven games at the G-League level this season, posting averages of 16.3 points and 8.9 rebounds across 23.5 minutes. However, he's now been recalled and will rejoin the Cavaliers ahead of Monday's matchup with the Warriors. Despite being brought back up to the big club, Zizic hasn't seen the court for the Cavs since Dec. 12 and is unlikely to rejoin the regular rotation. For that reason, he can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
