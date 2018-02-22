The Cavaliers recalled Zizic from the G League's Canton Charge on Thursday.

With Cleveland set to play three games in four days coming out of the All-Star break, Zizic will be on hand as a depth option in the frontcourt in the event injuries arise or players are in need of rest, though it's unlikely the rookie center will hold down a rotation role in the second half of the season. Zizic returns to Cleveland following his best outing of the campaign with the Charge, as he tallied 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting and added 13 rebounds in Canton's win Wednesday over the Oklahoma City Blue.