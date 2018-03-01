Zizic was recalled from the G-League's Canton Charge on Thursday.

Zizic was assigned to the Charge on Wednesday to play in the team's game against the Red Claws, and the big man had a very productive outing with 15 points and 13 rebounds across 30 minutes. He'll now return to Cleveland for Thursday's game against the 76ers, but Zizic is expected to remain in a deep bench roll.