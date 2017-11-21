Zizic was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Zizic spent one game with the Cavaliers' G-League affiliate, finishing with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one steal and five turnovers across 29 minutes. He'll now return to the big club ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets, though he likely won't see the court if it remains a competitive contest. Zizic remains off the fantasy radar.