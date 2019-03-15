Zizic compiled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and an assist over 30 minutes Thursday against Orlando.

After being held to six points in Friday's matchup with Miami, Zizic has responded with three straight games of 11 or more points, and he's been solid on the glass. The 22-year-old is averaging an unimpressive 7.4 ppg through 48 matchups this year but appears to be trending upward in the final quarter of the regular season.