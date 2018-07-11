Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Resting again Wednesday
Zizic (rest) is out for Wednesday's summer league game against the Kings, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic has been playing hard and flashing potential during summer league, and the coaching staff has rewarded him with two games off in a row. Across two tilts, he's totaled 41 points, 25 rebounds and seven assists in 52 minutes.
