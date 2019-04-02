Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Resurgent effort off bench
Zizic supplied 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 14 minutes in the Cavaliers' 122-113 loss to the Suns on Monday.
Even with Tristan Thompson putting together a strong 15-point performance on the first unit, Zizic matched the veteran's tally in seven fewer minutes off the bench. Zizic's playing time has been hard to trust of late, as he's logged 14 or fewer minutes in three straight while Thompson continues to work his way back after a long layoff. It remains to be seen how the workload between the two will be split for the season's remaining games, but Zizic certainly has the ability to produce across the board when given sufficient opportunity.
