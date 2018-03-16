Zizic will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Portland, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It was initially reported that Zizic would draw the start in Thursday'd tilt but it appears as though head coach Tyronn Lue changed his mind, as Jeff Green will now start at center. Look for Zizic to see his usual role off the bench.

