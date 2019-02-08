Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Returning to bench
Zizic will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
With Kevin Love (toe) returning to the lineup, Zizic will head back to the pine. Since Dec. 18, while in a bench role, Zizic is averaging 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across 17.2 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Notches double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Continues strong run in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: To start vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Posts another decent effort•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Making fourth straight start•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Puts up 13 and 9 in loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...