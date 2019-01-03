Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Ruled out Friday
Zizic (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic is set to miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to battle a lingering knee issue. With the Cavaliers playing a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Zizic sidelined through the weekend, though nothing has been confirmed at this point.
