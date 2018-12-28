Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Ruled out Friday
Zizic (knee) won't play Friday against the Heat, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Zizic missed Thursday's practice due to knee soreness, and he's since been ruled out. Channing Frye will start at center with Zizic out of the mix.
