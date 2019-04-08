Zizic managed 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

Zizic topped double-digits scoring for the fourth-straight game, scoring nearly a point a minute Sunday. While his workload has bounced around all season, Zizic has managed to carve out a usual role for the Cavaliers in his second season. With one game left to play, the Croatian center's averaging 7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.