Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores 14 in loss
Zizic managed 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Spurs.
Zizic topped double-digits scoring for the fourth-straight game, scoring nearly a point a minute Sunday. While his workload has bounced around all season, Zizic has managed to carve out a usual role for the Cavaliers in his second season. With one game left to play, the Croatian center's averaging 7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Draws start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Resurgent effort off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Strong complementary effort in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Remains efficient in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Collects 17 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: To come off bench•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...