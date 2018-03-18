Zizic had 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 victory over the Bulls.

Zizic started again with the team extremely shot on center options. He has played reasonably well over the past seven games despite limited production. He is a solid rebounder who can block shots and score with high efficiency despite low volume shot attempts. While his time in the sun is limited, he is worth a look in the short term and also in dynasty formats.