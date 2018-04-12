Zizic accounted for 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes Wednesday as Cleveland fell to New York.

Zizic played extended minutes in the regular season finale while Cleveland prepares for yet another playoff run. Cleveland is shallow at the center position but it's rare for them to roll out a traditional lineup. However, Zizic has performed well when the minutes are there. He accumulated double-digit minutes in nine games since the beginning of March and he has averaged 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in those contests. The rookie is a mobile big man and he and could be a player to watch going into the 2018-19 season, but it's unlikely that he will be asked to play any crucial playoff minutes this season.