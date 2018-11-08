Zizic produced 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 loss to the Thunder.

After not playing in the last contest and not seeing over 10 minutes since the second game of the season, Zizic put together his best game of the season Wednesday night in terms of both points and rebounds. It remains to be seen whether Zizic will earn more minutes with Love (toe) out, but Wednesday was a step in the right direction.