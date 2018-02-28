Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Sent to G-League
Zizic was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Zizic has seen action in two of the Cavaliers' last three games, but logged a total of just three minutes, as it was merely garbage time duty for the big man. He'll now head back to the G-League, where Zizic should be ready to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Red Claws. Look for Zizic to continue to work on his overall development with Canton and he should be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...