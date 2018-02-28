Zizic was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

Zizic has seen action in two of the Cavaliers' last three games, but logged a total of just three minutes, as it was merely garbage time duty for the big man. He'll now head back to the G-League, where Zizic should be ready to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Red Claws. Look for Zizic to continue to work on his overall development with Canton and he should be avoided for fantasy purposes.