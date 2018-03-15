Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Set to start Thursday
Zizic will start at center Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic will pick up his second start of the season with Kevin Love (hand), Tristan Thompson (ankle) and Larry Nance (hamstring) all unavailable for the Cavaliers. The big man should be in for a solid uptick in minutes with Cleveland's lack of front court depth Thursday. Over his last five games, Zizic is averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds across 13.4 minutes.
