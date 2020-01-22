Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Sidelined indefinitely
ZIzic is dealing with a vestibular condition and will remain out indefinitely.
Zizic, who has missed the past five games, will undergo a period of vestibular rehabilitation further evaluate his symptoms, which include nausea and dizziness. A timetable for his return should come into focus once he's cleared to resume basketball activities.
