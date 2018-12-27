Zizic did not practice Thursday due to a sore knee, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Zizic has picked up some extended run recently as the Cavaliers battle injuries. Over the past six games, he's averaged 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.7 minutes. However, his status for Friday's game is cloudy.

