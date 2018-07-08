Zizic compiled 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 86-81 summer league loss to the Bulls.

Through two summer league games, Zizic has totaled 41 points, 25 rebounds and seven assists. Though he saw just 214 total minutes for the Cavaliers last season and will be competing with the likes of Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance for minutes at center, it's possible he sees rotational run if he continues impressing for the remainder of summer league into training camp.