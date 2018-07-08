Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Snags double-double Saturday
Zizic compiled 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 86-81 summer league loss to the Bulls.
Through two summer league games, Zizic has totaled 41 points, 25 rebounds and seven assists. Though he saw just 214 total minutes for the Cavaliers last season and will be competing with the likes of Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance for minutes at center, it's possible he sees rotational run if he continues impressing for the remainder of summer league into training camp.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Excellent outing Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores 20 points in 27 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Headed back to bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Enters starting five Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Returning to bench role•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...