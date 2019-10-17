Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Spotted on crutches
Zizic (foot) was seen on crutches Thursday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Zizic has been sidelined for most of preseason with a sore left foot, and the fact that he's using crutches to get around suggests a return isn't imminent. According to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, Zizic is expected to undergo an MRI, after which the severity of his injury, along with his status for the start of the regular season, should come into focus.
