Zizic will start at center for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

Kevin Love was a late scratch with a sore hip, which allows Zizic to make the first start of his NBA career. After averaging just 3.6 minutes across nine games this season, Zizic could be in line for his most extended playing time to date, though look for Channing Frye to split the extra workload. Love being held out is reportedly a precautionary measure, so this will likely just be a one-game stint in the top unit for Zizic.