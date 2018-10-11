Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Starting Friday
Zizic will start at center for Friday's presason finale against the Pistons, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Cavaliers are set to be without a handful of regular contributors, which includes the likes of Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Larry Nance. As a result, Zizic will get a shot to work with the starters in the preseason finale and should see extended run. That said, once the regular season arrives, Zizic will be no higher than third on the center depth chart behind Tristan Thompson and Nance.
