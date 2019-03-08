Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Status changes to available
Zizic (concussion) has been cleared to play Friday against Miami, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic was initially listed as out on Cleveland's injury report, but he felt good during shootaround and has passed through concussion protocol. He should be in for a solid chunk of minutes and could start at center with Tristan Thompson (foot) still on the mend.
