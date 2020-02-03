The Cavaliers list Zizic (illness) as out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Zizic has been sidelined since mid-January with a vestibular condition, which typically involves systems of vertigo and dizziness. The Cavaliers aren't putting a timeline on Zizic's return, and with no reports indicating the center has even resumed on-court work, there's a good chance he'll remain out through the All-Star break.