Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Still sidelined
The Cavaliers list Zizic (illness) as out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Zizic has been sidelined since mid-January with a vestibular condition, which typically involves systems of vertigo and dizziness. The Cavaliers aren't putting a timeline on Zizic's return, and with no reports indicating the center has even resumed on-court work, there's a good chance he'll remain out through the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...