Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Strong complementary effort in loss
Zizic tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in the Cavaliers' 121-116 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.
Zizic continues to serve as a solid supplemental source of points and rebounds alongside higher-usage teammates Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman and Kevin Love. While he's clearly the fourth or fifth option offensively when the first unit is at full health, Zizic has still managed four straight double-digit scoring efforts and put up double-digit shot attempts in three of those games. The 22-year-old appears likely to log heavy minutes for what remains of the regular season irrespective of the status of Tristan Thompson (foot), as it's clearly in the team's best interest to continue developing young pieces such as Zizic with an eye on next season and beyond.
