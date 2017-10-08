Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: To start at center Sunday vs. Wizards
Zizic will start at center for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers are resting nearly half the roster for Sunday's preseason contest, which includes Kevin Love, Jae Crowder and Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt. That gives Zizic an opportunity to start at center and he should see a fairly hefty workload with limited bodies available.
