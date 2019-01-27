Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: To start vs. Bulls
Zizic will make another start Sunday against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Even with Larry Nance healthy, Zizic will remain in the starting lineup at center for the sixth straight game. He played 27 minutes in Friday's game against Miami and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Nance saw 21 minutes off the bench, totaling six points and six boards.
