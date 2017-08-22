Zizic was traded to the Cavaliers on Tuesday as part of a package that brings Kyrie Irving to Boston, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The Celtics will send Zizic, Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas and the Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick to the Cavs in exchange for Irving. Zizic, who is yet to play an NBA minute, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 draft, and while he's a relative unknown, he's considered to have fairly high upside. The 20-year-old may not be a major factor right away for Cleveland, but at the very least he represents another young asset to build around should LeBron James leave after the 2017-18 season.