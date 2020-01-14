Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Will miss another game
Zizic (illness) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zizic will miss his second straight contest due to illness, though with Larry Nance (knee) on track to return, this shouldn't impact Cleveland's rotation all that much. Zizic's next chance to take the court will come Friday in Memphis.
