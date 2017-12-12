Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Will move back to bench Tuesday
Zizic will move back to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Cavaliers radio play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.
Kevin Love (hip) was a late scratch Saturday against the 76ers, which allowed Zizic to pick up the start. He logged just five minutes though and was pulled fairly quickly after struggling early on. With Love back in the lineup, Zizic heads back to the bench and there's a chance he doesn't see the floor in a competitive contest, especially with Tristan Thompson (calf) healthy and in the lineup as well.
