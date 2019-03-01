Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Will not play Saturday
Zizic (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Zizic entered concussion protocol Friday after suffering a hit to the head during Thursday's win over the Knicks. Given that the Cavaliers play again Sunday, Zizic likely will not be able to return to the court until next week.
