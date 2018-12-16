Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Will start Sunday
Zizic will draw the start for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Zizic's move to the starting five is to add some more size to the lineup, as they will be going against Joel Embiid. This move bumps Channing Frye to the bench. It doesn't seem that this will be the lineup going forward, with Frye likely moving back into the starting five for future games.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...