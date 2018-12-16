Zizic will draw the start for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Zizic's move to the starting five is to add some more size to the lineup, as they will be going against Joel Embiid. This move bumps Channing Frye to the bench. It doesn't seem that this will be the lineup going forward, with Frye likely moving back into the starting five for future games.