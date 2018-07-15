Preston managed 12 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during the Cavaliers' 92-87 win over the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Preston continues to put together a solid body of work in the desert, with Saturday's performance pushing his averages to 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 20.0 minutes over four games. He'll look to finish off his Las Vegas tenure on strong footing before heading into his first NBA training camp.