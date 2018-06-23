Cavaliers' Billy Preston: Joins Cavaliers
Preston signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Preston was a former five-star recruit of Kansas, but opted to play overseas last year instead, signing a contract with KK Igokea of the Basketball Championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He'll likely join the team for summer league and attempt to get comfortable at the NBA level.
