Cavaliers' Billy Preston: Leads bench in scoring during SL win

Preston pitched in 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 21 minutes during the Cavaliers' 93-88 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

Preston followed up his solid nine-point, four-rebound, one-assist summer league debut with an even more complete effort Monday. The 20-year-old will play the 2018-19 campaign on a two-way contract, although the Cavaliers' relatively thin roster could afford him a solid amount of NBA opportunity.