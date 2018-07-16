Cavaliers' Billy Preston: Near double-double off bench in quarterfinal win
Preston delivered 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during the Cavaliers' 82-68 win over the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.
Preston continues to validate the Cavaliers' decision to sign him to a two-way contract with his play in Las Vegas, as he's consistently put together double-digit scoring tallies while also remaining consistent on the boards. The 20-year-old will look to continue impressing in Monday's semifinal-round matchup against the Lakers.
