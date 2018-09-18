Cavaliers' Bonzie Colson: Signs contract with Cavs

Colson signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, though it's presumably a training camp contract. Colson went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft after four seasons at Notre Dame, where he started 82 of his 125 appearances and was voted to the ACC All-First Team during his junior year. He played only 21 games during his senior year as a result of a foot fracture. Before the injury, he averaged 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals. For his collegiate career, Colson posted a 52.8 field goal percentage and 35.0 three-point percentage on 1.1 attempts per contest.