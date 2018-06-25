Cavaliers' Bonzie Colson: Will join Cavs for summer league

Colson will join the Cavaliers for summer league, South Coast Today reports.

A preseason All-American, Colson lost much of his senior season to a foot injury, robbing him of the chance to improve his stock. The Notre Dame product went undrafted, but he'll join the Cavaliers for summer league in hopes of securing a training camp invite, whether that's with Cleveland or another franchise.

