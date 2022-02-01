Goodwin registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 93-90 victory over the Pelicans.
Goodwin fluctuates back and forth between the G League, but boomed in Cleveland's comeback win Monday. Goodwin paced all scorers in the contest, matching his career-high 21 points in the process. He has a pathway to respectable usage in Cleveland and can be monitored in deep leagues. However, expectations should be grounded in Goodwin having averaged 4.5 points across 138 minutes prior to Monday.
