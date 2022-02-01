Goodwin registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 93-90 victory over the Pelicans.

Goodwin fluctuates back and forth between the G League, but boomed in Cleveland's comeback win Monday. Goodwin paced all scorers in the contest, matching his career-high 21 points in the process. He has a pathway to respectable usage in Cleveland and can be monitored in deep leagues. However, expectations should be grounded in Goodwin having averaged 4.5 points across 138 minutes prior to Monday.

More News