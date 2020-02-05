Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Absent from injury report
Knight (knee) is not listed on the Cavaliers' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Knight was officially active for Monday's game against the Knicks, but was only expected to play if it was an emergency situation. His absence from the injury report at this point indicates he has recovered from his knee issue.
