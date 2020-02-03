Coach John Beilein said Knight (knee) will be available in an emergency situation Monday against the Knicks, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

Knight has missed the past nine games with a left knee injury, and while he's technically available Monday, it doesn't sound like Knight will see the court. When healthy, Knight is averaging 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes this season.