Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Available in emergency
Coach John Beilein said Knight (knee) will be available in an emergency situation Monday against the Knicks, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Knight has missed the past nine games with a left knee injury, and while he's technically available Monday, it doesn't sound like Knight will see the court. When healthy, Knight is averaging 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Not playing Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Could play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Likely to miss weeks of action•
-
Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Will miss another game•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...