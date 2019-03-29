Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Back in double digits
Knight supplied 13 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in the Cavaliers' 116-110 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Knight snapped out of a three-game slump that saw him score seven points or fewer in each contest to get back into double digits with a stellar shooting effort. The veteran guard had shot 33.3 percent or worse in that trio of contests, but Thursday's 66.7 percent success rate was his best since Feb. 9. Knight's minutes were also at their highest point of the season Thursday, and it remains to be seen if he'll continue logging a similar allotment of playing time for what remains of the campaign.
