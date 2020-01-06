Knight compiled five points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to Minnesota.

Knight played a season-high 23 minutes Sunday and could remain in the rotation after Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) suffered an injury. If Porter is forced to miss time, Knight stands to be one of the primary beneficiaries. With that being said, the Cavaliers are likely to lean more on their youth and so Knight's role could be heavily reliant on the performances of others. He is not a player to consider outside of the deepest leagues.