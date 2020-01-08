Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Best game of season
Knight scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-0 FT), two boards, five assists, and one block in 24 minutes of a 115-113 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.
Knight logged season highs in points, assists and minutes in the contest, as he saw an expanded role for the second straight game and wound up being the Cavaliers best option off the bench. Knight's re-emergence comes as injuries held out Dante Exum (illness) and Kevin Porter Jr. (knee). Porter Jr.'s injury could extend for a few weeks, which would open the door to a more regular role for Knight.
