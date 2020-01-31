Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Could play Saturday
Knight is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors.
Left knee soreness has kept Knight out since Jan. 17, but there's a chance he'll be able to make his return Saturday. More information may arrive following the team's pregame activities.
