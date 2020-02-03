Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Doubtful for Monday
Knight (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Knicks.
The Cavaliers' decision to upgrade Knight from "out" to "doubtful" on the NBA's official injury report represents a tangible sign of progress, though the combo guard still looks set to miss a 10th consecutive game. With Cleveland recently returning rookie Kevin Porter from a multi-week absence due to injury, Knight might not have a spot in coach John Beilein's rotation waiting for him once he's healthy.
