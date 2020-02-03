Knight (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Knicks.

The Cavaliers' decision to upgrade Knight from "out" to "doubtful" on the NBA's official injury report represents a tangible sign of progress, though the combo guard still looks set to miss a 10th consecutive game. With Cleveland recently returning rookie Kevin Porter from a multi-week absence due to injury, Knight might not have a spot in coach John Beilein's rotation waiting for him once he's healthy.