Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Joins starting five
Knight is starting at shooting guard Monday against the Knicks, FOX Sports Ohio reports.
Knight will be rewarded with a spot in the starting lineup after scoring nine points in 12 minutes during his Cavs debut over the weekend. The guard has only surpassed 10 minutes on seven occasions this season, averaging 5.3 points and 1.4 assists in 13.7 minutes during those contests, so it would be unwise to expect much from Knight right away.
