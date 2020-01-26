Coach John Beilein said Friday that Knight (knee) could miss another 1-to-3 weeks, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Knight has been sidelined for the past four games with a sore left knee, the same one in which he required surgery in July 2017 to repair a torn ACL. While the Cavaliers don't seem to be fearing that Knight is dealing with ligament damage again, he'll nonetheless require some more time off to rest up and receive further treatment. Knight has not yet been able to resume practicing on even a limited basis, though he was spotted putting up shots during the Cavs' shootaround Thursday.